You aren't going to get anywhere with your DJI Osmo Pocket without a microSD card. DJI recommends the Sandisk Extreme, but it's not the only great choice out there. Here are some other options that'll increase your storage.

When shopping for a memory card for your DJI Osmo Pocket, speed is the biggest thing to look for. Without it, you won't be saving all that super-crispy 4K video. Whether you shoot for something like the Sandisk Extreme or Samsung EVO Plus, you're getting fast write speeds, reliability, and durability. You'll have everything you want for shooting with the Osmo Pocket.

