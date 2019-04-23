Mesh Wi-Fi kits are a popular way for people to rid their homes of network dead spots. Whether you have a large place or a small place with thick walls, connecting a few satellite Wi-Fi points to a main router will spread the signal evenly. Why not just grab an extender or a more powerful router? You certainly can, but extenders don't usually work in unison, and powerful routers can be just as expensive as one of these mesh kits. If you're interested in setting up a mesh network, here are the standouts of the current mesh network kits on offer.

We love what the Ubiquiti AmpliFi HD has to offer when it comes to style, performance, and range. Those with a large house can definitely benefit here with the main router and two nodes, as our friends at Windows Central saw far better speeds at range with the AmpliFi HD than with a standard router. There is no wireless backhaul option with the standard tower nodes, but you can also set up a mesh network using multiple main routers, which can be purchased on their own. Bandsteering keeps devices on the radio that offers the best speed and range, and everything can be controlled with either the router touchscreen or intuitive app.

If you'd rather not spend as much on a mesh Wi-Fi system, TP-Link's Deco M5 brings a three-node setup for a relatively affordable price. You still get excellent performance across 2.4 and 5GHz radios, and thanks to Ethernet ports on all nodes, wired backhaul is an option for improved performance. TP-Link says this setup is good for about 5,500 square feet, so if you have a large home with plenty of people living in it, you should immediately benefit from what the Deco M5 has to offer.

