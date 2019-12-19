The holidays are just around the corner once again, and you know what that means — holiday movie time! Now that Disney Plus (Disney+) is finally available, all of your classic Disney favorites and more are now available to watch whenever you want. However, there's so much content on the service, so where do you start? Here are some of our favorite Christmas and holiday movies available.

All things Disney Disney+ Family entertainment for the holidays Disney+ is quite a bargain and gets you all the Disney content you could ask for, including Pixar, National Geographic, LucasFilm, Marvel, and Fox. And it's perfect for catching your favorite holiday movies too! $70/year at Disney+

What's this? What's this? Technically, this has been confirmed to be a Halloween movie by the director, but I don't care — it's one of my traditions to just watch this movie throughout October to December, and I'm not stopping now. The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, who has grown tired of Halloween routines and wants to do something new, which ends up being Christmas. It's a classic movie for many of us, and it combines two of the best holidays in the year into a single movie. For me, that's a winner. See at Disney+ Noelle

Noelle is a modern Christmas movie, but it's a nice surprise that you can find on Disney+. It tells the story of Kris Kringle's daughter, Noelle (Anna Kendrick) who ends up having to step up to the family business when her brother, Nick (Bill Hader) fails at his training and ends up running away. The key takeaway from Noelle is that a little kindness goes a long way this holiday season. It's a new Christmas movie, but it's sure to become a staple. See at Disney+ Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Everyone has seen the original Beauty and the Beast, but did you know that there is a Christmas movie to go along with it? In Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas, everyone is preparing for Christmas, but then Lumiere and Cogsworth start to argue about who saved Christmas last year. Eventually, Mrs. Potts is convinced to narrate the story and tells everyone what happened after Beast saved Belle from the wolves. The flashback becomes the rest of the film, and you'll see several new scenes where everyone is trying to get Belle and Beast to fall in love with each other while Belle is still a prisoner. See at Disney+ Mickey's Christmas Carol

This is absolutely a Disney classic. In this movie, you'll find your favorite Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Scrooge, and more. The plot shows Scrooge to be very anti-Christmas, as he rejects Donald's invitation to Christmas dinner, brushes off two nice gentlemen who are raising funds for the poor, and gives his own employee the day off for Christmas at the cost of reducing his pay by a half a day. Everything is business as usual for Scrooge, until he gets a visit from the ghost of his former business partner, Goofy. Three spirits end up visiting him to show him the error of his ways and correct his attitude. This is a classic that every family should watch. See at Disney+ Olaf's Frozen Adventure

If you just want a nice holiday short, then Olaf's Frozen Adventure is perfect. It's only 21 minutes long, so it's easy to watch. It's the first Christmas for Arendelle since the gates reopened for everyone, and Anna and Elsa host a celebration for all. Unfortunately, the two sisters realize they have no traditions of their own, so Olaf and Sven set out to help them look for some. Anna and Elsa discover some forgotten items in the attic, but then they realize they do have one tradition already. See at Disney+ The Muppet Christmas Carol

Another fantastic holiday classic is The Muppet Christmas Carol. This is similar to Mickey's Christmas Carol, except it features Jim Henson's Muppets cast. The Muppet Christmas Carol has Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, Gonzo as Charles Dickens, Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Statler and Waldorf as Jacob and Robert Marley, and more familiar Muppet characters. Scrooge is not feeling the Christmas spirit, and will get a visit from the ghost of his former business partners who will show him the way, hopefully rekindling some kindness for the season. See at Disney+ Home Alone

We've all seen this growing up, and it's a must each holiday season. Home Alone tells the story of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister who acts out on the night before a family trip to Paris. As a result, Kevin ends up sleeping in the attic. The next day, the family leave to Paris and accidentally leave Kevin behind at home. As a child, Kevin thinks his wish to have no family just came true, and is living his best life, but then a pair of men come to rob the home, and it's up to Kevin to protect the house. There are many crazy shenanigans in Home Alone, and it's just outright a lot of fun to watch for everyone. See at Disney+ The Santa Clause

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you accidentally kill a man who turns out to be the real Santa? That's what Scott and his son find out when the unfortunate accident takes place. They get magically transported to the North Pole, where elves explain that Scott must take Santa's place before next Christmas. It sounds like a dream, but when the weight starts piling on and a big white beard make its appearance, Scott knows he has a lot of work to do. See at Disney+ What are your favorites? These are some of our favorite Christmas and holiday movies that you can currently watch on the Disney+ streaming service right now. What are you cozying up to this holiday season? Let us know in the comments!