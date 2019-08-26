Best Spigen cases for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Android Central 2019
Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is available, we've been busy finding the best cases out there. One of the biggest names in smartphone accessories is Spigen, and we were eager to check out everything they had to offer. Here are our favorite Galaxy Note 10 cases they have to offer. Remember, they have all of these models available for both the Note 10 and Note 10+.
Best Overall: Rugged Armor
Our favorite of Spigen's family of Note 10 cases is the Rugged Armor. This slim, form-fitting case has some nice design accents on the rear, pass-through buttons along the side, and a subtle matte finish. Protection on all sides is solid, without obstructing general use.
Pros:
- Slim profile supporting wireless charging
- Understated style
- Great grip
Best Overall
Rugged Armor
Tough but fair
The Rugged Armor by Spigen provides simple, classy protection to the Note 10.
Best Value: Liquid Air
The Spigen Liquid Air case provides great baseline protection for your Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. It's flexible, and leverages air cushion technology to give drop protection from every angle. Side buttons have been precision-etched to maintain maximum tactility. The polygonal pattern embossed on the rear gives a lot of grip during day-to-day use.
Pros:
- Precice button cutouts
- Super slim design
- Eyecatching rear pattern
Best Value
Liquid Air
Bang for buck
Get solid protection for your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 without breaking the bank.
Best Clear Case: Ultra Hybrid S
The Ultra Hybrid S case lets you see the beautiful Note 10 hardware while keeping your phone protected. The clear case leaves the slim bezels unobstructed, plus there's a handy kickstand to prop it up for landscape viewing. The hybrid design incorporates both a rigid rear and a flexible bumper around the rim.
Pros:
- Helpful kickstand
- Compatible with wireless charging
- Hybrid construction covers all the bases
Best Value
Ultra Hybrid S
Clearly quality
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S provides perfect clarity to your Galaxy Note 10 while giving it all-around protection.
Bottom line
This is just a sampling of the Spigen family of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. No matter what your style sensibilities may be or your protection needs, odds are good you'll find something among their catalog that will work for you. To learn more, take a gander at Spigen's Note 10 cases.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get a great new replacement strap for your Fossil Sport
Keeping your Fossil Sport smartwatch strapped to your wrist is important. Which is why you should always make sure you have some replacement straps on you, just in case of an emergency.
These are the best leather cases for the Note 10+
In search of a great leather case for the Galaxy Note 10+? These are our favorites!
Beat the lunch lady with the best lunchboxes, bentos, bags and more!
Packing lunch doesn't have to be a chore. Here are a few lunch boxes, bento containers and extra tools to make home lunch more fun.