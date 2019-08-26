Best Spigen cases for Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ Android Central 2019

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is available, we've been busy finding the best cases out there. One of the biggest names in smartphone accessories is Spigen, and we were eager to check out everything they had to offer. Here are our favorite Galaxy Note 10 cases they have to offer. Remember, they have all of these models available for both the Note 10 and Note 10+.

Best Overall: Rugged Armor Our favorite of Spigen's family of Note 10 cases is the Rugged Armor. This slim, form-fitting case has some nice design accents on the rear, pass-through buttons along the side, and a subtle matte finish. Protection on all sides is solid, without obstructing general use. Pros: Slim profile supporting wireless charging

Understated style

Great grip

Best Overall Rugged Armor Tough but fair The Rugged Armor by Spigen provides simple, classy protection to the Note 10. $25 from Amazon

Best Value: Liquid Air The Spigen Liquid Air case provides great baseline protection for your Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. It's flexible, and leverages air cushion technology to give drop protection from every angle. Side buttons have been precision-etched to maintain maximum tactility. The polygonal pattern embossed on the rear gives a lot of grip during day-to-day use. Pros: Precice button cutouts

Super slim design

Eyecatching rear pattern

Best Value Liquid Air Bang for buck Get solid protection for your Samsung Galaxy Note 10 without breaking the bank. $20 from Amazon

Best Clear Case: Ultra Hybrid S The Ultra Hybrid S case lets you see the beautiful Note 10 hardware while keeping your phone protected. The clear case leaves the slim bezels unobstructed, plus there's a handy kickstand to prop it up for landscape viewing. The hybrid design incorporates both a rigid rear and a flexible bumper around the rim. Pros: Helpful kickstand

Compatible with wireless charging

Hybrid construction covers all the bases