Getting to stay home from work or school for a while may sound like a breeze, but boredom can set in quick — especially for younger children. Luckily, Disney's new streaming service Disney Plus is full to the brim of movies and shows, but spanning decades worth of content can be a tad bit overwhelming if you're not so sure what you'd like to watch.

We've already shared a list of some of the best shows and movies to watch on Disney+, but if you've already watched the options there, we have even more suggestions to consider below. Today we're pointing our focus towards content featuring man's best friend.

These dog-starring films and TV shows are sure to be a hit in your household, and the best part about Disney+ is that it not only includes most of Disney's classic animated features, like 101 Dalmatians and Lady and the Tramp, but also live-action remakes of some of those films and documentary series you won't be to watch anywhere else.

What is Disney+ and how do I sign up?

If you aren't familiar with Disney+ or have been holding out on signing up, now's the time to learn more and get a subscription started. It brings pretty much the full collection of shows and movies from Disney, Pixar, Nat Geo, Marvel, and more into one service for a low montly cost that doesn't require a long-term commitment.

You can get started with a Disney Plus subscription for just $5.99 per month, or combine it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month. Both give you access to the same Disney+ library, but obviously the bundle just gives you more services to watch. There's even a 7-day free trial offer to let you check out the service before you're charged anything.