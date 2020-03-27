Getting to stay home from work or school for a while may sound like a breeze, but boredom can set in quick — especially for younger children. Luckily, Disney's new streaming service Disney Plus is full to the brim of movies and shows, but spanning decades worth of content can be a tad bit overwhelming if you're not so sure what you'd like to watch.
We've already shared a list of some of the best shows and movies to watch on Disney+, but if you've already watched the options there, we have even more suggestions to consider below. Today we're pointing our focus towards content featuring man's best friend.
These dog-starring films and TV shows are sure to be a hit in your household, and the best part about Disney+ is that it not only includes most of Disney's classic animated features, like 101 Dalmatians and Lady and the Tramp, but also live-action remakes of some of those films and documentary series you won't be to watch anywhere else.
Best dog shows and films to watch on Disney+ today
Plenty of new shows are coming to Disney+ in April, but that's no help if you're looking for something to watch right now. Below you'll find six of the best films and shows featuring dogs on Disney+ that are available to watch right now.
A Disney classic: 101 Dalmatians
Disney+ is a must-have for fans of Disney classics and animated films, and 101 Dalmatians needs no explanation for its placement on this list. Once you've finished rewatching this 1961 classic, be sure to search for more Dalmatians movies and shows, like the sequel 101 Dalmatians II, the live-action film series starring Glenn Close, and the newest animated series 101 Dalmatian Street.
Doggy date: Lady and the Tramp (2019)
This live-action remake of the classic 1955 animated feature premiered on Disney+ last November and is the service's first exclusive film to debut on the platform. When the movie's over, search Disney+ to check out the original movie and its sequel, Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure.
Dog rehab: Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan
Cesar Millan didn't get his moniker of Dog Whisperer for nothing. This National Geographic show currently has six seasons streaming on Disney+ and follows Cesar as he helps dogs overcome behavioral problems while providing some must-know tips and tricks to owners in the process.
Hero or not?: Bolt
Starring the vocal talents of celebs such as John Travolta and Miley Cyrus, this film follows the Hollywood star/dog Bolt who doesn't understand he's not actually the superhero he plays on TV as he tries to find his way back home and defeat some evil on the way there.
Docu-doggies: Pick of the Litter
This fascinating 6-episode series documents a group of puppies as they grow and are trained as Guide Dogs for the Blind. It may be a quick watch, but it's also one of the best new shows to hit the service in 2020.
Starring AirBud's babies: Super Buddies
AirBud's babies are even more talented than he is! In their final adventure, the Air Buddies must work together to battle a shape-shifting bully from space before their planet is doomed. Currently this is the only film from the series available on Disney+.
Any personal favorites we missed?
There's an extensive catalog of content on Disney+, so we've no doubt missed a few must-see films and shows. Is there a favorite of yours that's missing from the list? Drop a comment below and let us know what's worth watching!
