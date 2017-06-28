Keep your OnePlus 5 protected with a case!

After months of hype, the OnePlus 5 is finally here! Whether you're waiting for your new phone to arrive in the mail or you've got it in your hand, we're sure you're marveling at it's gorgeous, all-metal design.

If you're hoping to keep your OnePlus 5 in immaculate condition, your best bet is a quality case. At launch, OnePlus itself actually offers the best cases available, but we've rounded up a few cheaper options from Amazon. We'll be sure to keep this list updated as more cases become available

OnePlus protective cases

Assuming you bought your phone through the OnePlus website, you would have seen some of what it has to offer for OnePlus 5. As expected, you can buy some pretty cool style swap covers, which are essentially shell cases designed by OnePlus which are available in Sandstone, Ebony Wood, Carbon Fiber, and Rosewood finishes.

The are super slim cases that add little bulk to your phone, offering just enough around back to level off the camera bump. The wood cases are backed with a layer of Kevlar, the Karbon is all Kevlar, and the Sandstone case is made of reliable PC plastic. They come in at $20 each.

Check out the OnePlus accessories page to find some cases that are bundled with earbuds, screen protectors, and more.

Otterbox Case

OnePlus is also offering an Otterbox case through their website. If you know your phone needs a bit of added protection from yourself, the rugged two-piece design here will fit the bill. And at $30, it won't break the bank too badly.

It actually got a pretty unique construction from other Otterbox cases I've seen, with stylish cutouts on the PC shell around the bottom. This look really shines with the red and black color option, with the black TPU cutting through the red shell for a nice effect. For a slim yet rugged case from a trusted brand, you can't go wrong with this Otterbox case for the OnePlus 5.

Orzly FlexiCase

If you're looking for a simple case to keep your OnePlus 5 protected, Orzly has got you covered. Their FlexiCase is made from flexible TPU material and is available in clear and black.

It's a really simple design, with the clear case offering that "barely there" look and feel. There are precise cutouts around the dual camera and flash setup, the alert slider, and the USB-C charging ports, while the power and volume buttons are covered but accessible. It's a great option if you're looking for a cheap, basic case for under $10.

Mangix Ultra Slim case

Spigen hasn't come out with anything yet for the OnePlus 5, but that hasn't stopped other brands from knocking off their Rugged Armor case design. This isn't a bad thing since there's a lot to love about the design here.

Made of lightweight TPU, this case is flexible with interesting carbon fiber pattern near the top and bottom on the back, which is a nice accent. Speaking of accents, there's a cutout on the back for no other purpose other than to show off the OnePlus logo. Available in your choice of four colors, this is a great choice for under $10.

