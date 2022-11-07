Best eero alternatives 2022
If you know you want mesh Wi-Fi in your home but eero isn't quite the right fit, there are quite a few alternatives that you may end up liking better. Amazon-owned eero became known for its reliable coverage and simple setup but some won't be thrilled with its simplicity, relatively high price, and the requirement to sign up with an online account. If you want mesh Wi-Fi coverage, you don't need to give up on speed or ease of use with these alternative choices.
These are the mesh routers to get instead of eero
Simple and affordable
Without a doubt, one of the most direct eero replacements is Nest Wifi from Google. The base router has an AC2200 dual-band connection that's closer to eero Pro in terms of speed with an exceedingly simple setup in Google's software. A single Nest Wifi router covers up to 2,200 square feet and your mesh can be expanded with more of the same router, a Nest Wifi point, or a Google Wifi router with around 1,500 square feet of coverage each. The Nest Wifi point even has a Google Assistant smart speaker built-in.
Wi-Fi 6E performance for less
The Deco XE75 is one of TP-Link's best values with a quick AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E connection and a price that beats just about any other Wi-Fi 6E mesh on the market. The speeds are similar to the eero Pro 6E and coverage is a bit stronger per node with two Decos covering up to 5,500 square feet. This Deco can use its 6GHz band either for strengthening the mesh or for devices if you've got a new phone with Wi-Fi 6E. Wired speeds take a cut with only gigabit Ethernet but for most people, this is more than enough speed for wireless devices.
Simple and cheap from Google
Google Wifi is an easy recommendation for someone that doesn't need a ton of speed and wants a simple mesh Wi-FI experience. Google Wifi is a compact mesh router with an AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 connection that will be good enough for just about any use case, from browsing to HD streaming. It's set up quickly and easily with the Google Home app and gets frequent security updates from Google to keep things running smoothly. You also get parental controls based on Google's Safe Search database.
Wi-Fi 6E for the masses
Wi-Fi 6E is the latest and greatest iteration of Wi-Fi with greater capacity so it's no mystery as to why the best Android phones are starting to include the tech. Nest Wifi Pro uses the same great software as the base Nest Wifi but has much higher speeds with a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi6E speeds. This router has about the same coverage and speed as eero Pro 6E with 2,200 square feet of coverage per node and an AXE5400 tri-band connection.
Security-focused mesh
Gryphon is focused squarely on creating a safe and secure web experience for kids and parents alike with software designed to block unsafe sites and plenty of customization for parental control profiles. There's also a subscription service available for more advanced security controls that may be worth every penny to parents. It has an AX4300 Wi-Fi 6 connection that works well with up to gigabit connections and a pack of two Gryphon AX towers covers up to 5,000 square feet.
High-speed Wi-Fi 6
Take your mesh to the next level with the Asus ZenWiFi AX XT8 system. With AX6600 speeds and a 2.5G WAN port, this system is fast enough to keep up with nearly any internet connection. It covers up to 5,500 square feet with a router and mesh point. You also get access to free internet security and parental controls with AiProtection. If you want something that aligns more closely with the eero Pro 6E, you can get the Wi-Fi 6E version, the ZenWiFi ET8.
Get plenty of coverage and speed with the right kit
Of all the mesh routers listed here, we think most people will be pleased with the performance we saw in our Nest Wifi review. It's relatively affordable, offers enough speed and coverage for most people, and is ridiculously easy to set up in just about any home. There's a reason why it has been one of the best wireless mesh routers you can buy since it was released. Not to mention, the Nest Wifi point can also act as a Google Assistant speaker, which is just icing on the cake.
If you're looking for something cheap with just enough speed for web browsing, streaming HD video, and social media, the original Google Wifi mesh system is still a strong pick. Costing less than some new routers for a three-pack, Google Wifi covers up to 5,500 square feet and with some clever positioning, you may never even see the Google Wifi routers after setup. Google also keeps setup simple like Nest Wifi.
If you were looking for something that competes with the high-end eeros, the TP-Link Deco XE75 is impossible to ignore. Our Deco XE75 review found the system to be impressively fast with simple and powerful software. TP-Link is also incredibly flexible when it comes to mesh expansion so you can even use a cheap Deco kit to add a little more coverage if you need it.
