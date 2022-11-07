Best eero alternatives 2022

If you know you want mesh Wi-Fi in your home but eero isn't quite the right fit, there are quite a few alternatives that you may end up liking better. Amazon-owned eero became known for its reliable coverage and simple setup but some won't be thrilled with its simplicity, relatively high price, and the requirement to sign up with an online account. If you want mesh Wi-Fi coverage, you don't need to give up on speed or ease of use with these alternative choices.

These are the mesh routers to get instead of eero

Get plenty of coverage and speed with the right kit

Of all the mesh routers listed here, we think most people will be pleased with the performance we saw in our Nest Wifi review. It's relatively affordable, offers enough speed and coverage for most people, and is ridiculously easy to set up in just about any home. There's a reason why it has been one of the best wireless mesh routers you can buy since it was released. Not to mention, the Nest Wifi point can also act as a Google Assistant speaker, which is just icing on the cake.

If you're looking for something cheap with just enough speed for web browsing, streaming HD video, and social media, the original Google Wifi mesh system is still a strong pick. Costing less than some new routers for a three-pack, Google Wifi covers up to 5,500 square feet and with some clever positioning, you may never even see the Google Wifi routers after setup. Google also keeps setup simple like Nest Wifi.

If you were looking for something that competes with the high-end eeros, the TP-Link Deco XE75 is impossible to ignore. Our Deco XE75 review found the system to be impressively fast with simple and powerful software. TP-Link is also incredibly flexible when it comes to mesh expansion so you can even use a cheap Deco kit to add a little more coverage if you need it.