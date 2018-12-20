The Ryze Tello is an incredible little drone packed with technology from Intel and DJI. It's both easy and enjoyable to fly, but in the box you get basically nothing. Not even a charging cable! Fortunately, there are plenty of accessories out there to help you take your Tello experience to the next level.
Essential cable
Anker Powerline Micro USB cable
The simplest way to charge the Tello is with the battery inside the drone. To do that you'll need one of these, because you don't get one in the box. Anker makes great cables, too, so it'll stand the test of time.
Moar power
Ryze Tello battery
The Tello is a tiny drone with a tiny battery, and even though it charges pretty quickly if you want more than 10 minutes or so fun from it at a time you're going to need more batteries.
Keep it safe
Hermitshell case
This hard shell case has a footprint only slightly bigger than the Tello while still having space for the drone, your charging cables and a bunch of spare batteries. It'll keep it safe while taking up very little space in your bag.
Under control
GameSir T1 controller
The Tello is a great drone to fly with just your smartphone, but a physical controller is even better. The GameSir T1 is recommended by DJI and is a Bluetooth game controller that connects to your phone and works seamlessly with the Tello app to fly your drone.
Go further
Xiaomi USB Wi-Fi repeater
Range on the Tello is decent but it's still entirely reliant on a connection between the drone and your phone. This USB repeater from Xiaomi needs only a USB powerbank to operate, and once connected to the Tello will amplify the signal and give you more range and smoother video.
So awesome
PGYTECH Lego adapter
Do you need to be able to attach Lego mini figures to the top of your Tello? Not really, but it doesn't change how ridiculously cool it is and it's also great for the little ones to play with. It simply clips to the body of the drone and you're away.
Splash of color
Ryze clip on cover
The Tello looks great in white but it doesn't have to stay that way. These official covers from Ryze simply clip on and off the drone's body and let you change the look with ease and without breaking the bank.
Charge up
Rapid battery charging hub
If you have multiple batteries for your Tello, charging them one by one in the drone isn't very efficient. This hub lets you quickly charge four batteries at once for maximum flying fun without waiting around for charging to finish.
Portable power-up
BTG USB charging cable
Charging at home is all well and good but out in the field the best way to charge on the go is with a portable battery pack and one of these cables. It connects directly to the battery so you can charge the drained ones while you're still flying the Tello. Grab a few!
Juiced up
Anker PowerCore 10,400mAh battery pack
Keeping going when you're out flying your Tello is important, and this battery pack from Anker has two USB connectors while still being extremely portable. It'll charge your batteries many, many times with the added bonus of being able to do so while also powering a USB Wi-Fi repeater at the same time.
Carry everything
PGYTECH carrying case
This case can carry everything. Not only will it stash away your Tello nice and safe when you hit the road, but you've got space for prop guards, spare propellers, a stack of batteries, your phone and even a tablet as well. And it's not particularly large, either, just very clever storage.
The Ryze Tello is a really superb drone to get started with and is massive fun to fly for kids and adults alike. On its own, it's excellent, but your experience will be so much better with some of these top accessories. Key to prolonging your fun is more battery life, so it's essential to pick up some extra batteries and a convenient way of quickly recharging them either at home or on the go.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.