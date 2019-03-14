We love the Raspberry Pi! It's a great learning tool, part of a great DIY home automation setup, is a very capable HTPC, and can help with almost anything else a bright mind and nimble hands can get together and build. If you're thinking about diving in and tapping into your inner maker, here are a few accessories you might need to get started.
Starter Kit
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ kit
You need a Raspberry Pi if you want to get busy building something great, and the best value is with an all-in-one kit. We recommend CanaKit products because of their inclusiveness and price.
Power Supply
Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Power Supply
Your Raspberry Pi isn't going to do anything without some power. this power supply from CanaKit is built specifically for the Raspberry Pi 2, 3, 3B, and 3B+.
Device storage
Samsung 64GB EVO Select Memory Card
This 64GB Samsung SD card will give your Raspberry Pi enough storage for the operating system, plenty of project files or media, and best of all, it comes in under $20!
Enclosure
Miuzei Rapsberry Pi 3 Model B+ Case
Your Raspberry Pi can get hot when you're playing games or streaming HD video. This case from Miuzei was built to keep things cool, even if you've put your entire setup under the TV or inside a media cabinet.
Keyboard and Mouse
Mini Qwerty Keyboard
If you'll need to talk directly with your Raspberry Pi you'll need a way to do it. This mini qwerty keyboard and touchpad fits in one hand and works with just about anything.
Gamepad
Classic USB Gamepad
The retro style you love with modern USB connectivity makes this gamepad a must-have for all your classic ROMs.
Smart Switching
Power Relay Module for Raspberry Pi
A Raspberry Pi can do a lot of things, but if you want to control switches, plugs, or even your garage door opener, you'll need a good UL listed relay module and some DIY ingenuity.
Power to Learn
Sunfounder Super Starter Learning Kit
The Raspberry Pi was invented to provide young minds a gateway to the world of electronics. This project kit from Sunfounder has everything you need to get your child or even yourself on the path to electronic wizardry.
We can recommend the pieces and parts you need to get started using your Raspberry Pi to do almost anything! These are the basics you should think about before you start any project but the possibilities are endless
