Two titans of European football face off once tonight as La Liga giants FC Barcelona play host to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in this UEFA Champions League round of 16 game. Don't miss a moment with our Barcelona vs PSG live stream guide.

Today's visitors PSG topped their Champions League group with four wins, earning them a spot in the round of 16. PSG reached their first Champions League final last season, ultimately losing out to Bayern Munich.

Mauricio Pochettino's will be desperate to go one better this season, though they have hardly been handed an easy route to the next round with a matchup against five-time winners FC Barcelona.

Despite winning five of six group stage games, Barcelona finished second in group G with Juventus notching the same number of wins with a better head-to-head record.

Barça fans will have been disappointed with their team's performance in last year's Champions League campaign after exiting at the quarter-final stage. Then-manager Quique Setién saw his side suffer a humiliating 8-2 loss to eventual winners Bayern Munich over two legs. Current boss Ronald Koeman will hope his team can right that wrong this year.

In their respective leagues, both of today's sides are off the pace when it comes to the title race. PSG are just a point behind current Ligue 1 leaders Lille and could catch up to retain their title in the second half of the season. Despite some good recent form, Barcelona are much further from the league summit with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid holding an eight-point advantage right now.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG with our guide below.

Barcelona vs PSG: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League round of 16 stage game is being played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Kick-off is set for 9pm CEST local time today, February 16. That makes it an 8pm GMT start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 7am AEDT kick-off on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Barcelona vs PSG but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Barcelona vs PSG. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG online in the U.S.

CBS Sports recently became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. This clash between Barcelona and PSG is available to stream live via CBS All Access. Kick-off for this game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG live in the UK

The Barcelona vs PSG match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 3 channel as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Barcelona vs PSG without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to watch Barcelona vs PSG live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Barcelona vs PSG in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.