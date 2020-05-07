Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an RPG with a wide scope, set in the Dark Ages and taking place in Norway and the Kingdoms of England. Players take on the role of a male or female Eivor, who helps lead raids and run a village that changes over time in response to their decisions. Still, despite the impressive scope, it appears this won't be the largest Assassin's Creed game ever.

Malek Teffaha, Ubisoft Head of Communications for the Middle East, responded to a Twitter post about the size of the game, saying (as translated by VG247) that "FYI, it won't be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one."

للعلم، لن تكون أطول ولا أكبر لعبة في السلسلة. استمعوا الى هذه النقطة من الإنتقادات أيضاً وعملوا عليها. — Malek | مالك 🍎 (@malekawt) May 2, 2020

Based on Teffaha's comment, it seems like Assassin's Creed Valhalla will at least be smaller than Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latter of which was widely praised at release. One routine criticism of Odyssey however, is that it was simply too big.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.