  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the next entry in the long-running Ubisoft franchise.
  • According to Ubisoft's Head of Communications for the Middle East, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will not be the biggest or longer Assassin's Creed game.
  • This is evidently in response to criticism of just how large Assassin's Creed Odyssey was.
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release sometime in Holiday 2020.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an RPG with a wide scope, set in the Dark Ages and taking place in Norway and the Kingdoms of England. Players take on the role of a male or female Eivor, who helps lead raids and run a village that changes over time in response to their decisions. Still, despite the impressive scope, it appears this won't be the largest Assassin's Creed game ever.

Malek Teffaha, Ubisoft Head of Communications for the Middle East, responded to a Twitter post about the size of the game, saying (as translated by VG247) that "FYI, it won't be the longest or biggest game in the series. They addressed criticism on this one."

Based on Teffaha's comment, it seems like Assassin's Creed Valhalla will at least be smaller than Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latter of which was widely praised at release. One routine criticism of Odyssey however, is that it was simply too big.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.

