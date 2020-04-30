Best answer: Yes. Like Odyssey before it, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be an RPG. It is set to feature dialogue choices and branching narratives, along with the ability to forge political alliances, grow your own settlement, and customize your character in a variety of ways.

Why wouldn't it be an RPG?

The Assassin's Creed franchise didn't start out as RPGs. Earlier entries in the series focused more on stealth with typical action/adventure elements. There were no dialogue choices, no branching narratives, and character customization was simplified compared to what we have now.

Origins introduced dialogue choices into the fray and Odyssey took the series into full-blown RPG territory. If you've played Odyssey, that's the type of experience you can expect in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

What sort of RPG elements can we expect?

Aside from dialogue choices and branching narratives, Ubisoft is giving players more options than ever to shape their experience. Players will be able to grow their own settlements, including building and upgrading various shops and invite new warriors into your clan. There will also be options to customize the hair, tattoos, war paint, and gear of the playable character, who can either be male or female.

You'll even be able to forge political alliances that will affect the trajectory of your story and influence the events around you. If you want to protect your home and future, Ubisoft says you'll need to choose wisely.

Can I pick my own character?

Yes! Players can choose between a male or female Eivor, the leader of your Viking clan. It's unknown whether or not the character you don't choose will still be an NPC in the game similar to how Assassin's Creed Odyssey handled it. If you've played that game, you'll know that the character you didn't play as was your sibling in-game, and grew up to be a formidable adversary.

When does Assassin's Creed Valhalla release?

Ubisoft expects to release Assassin's Creed Valhalla Holiday 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (Epic Games Store and Uplay), and Stadia.