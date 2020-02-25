Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra BaderSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a lot going for it, with one of the biggest selling points being its powerful camera system. There are a lot of reasons to get excited about the S20 Ultra's camera capabilities, with the most noteworthy being its 100x Space Zoom feature.

There are tons of examples of the 100x zoom in action, including the one below from AC's own Nirave.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the Ultra's zooming.

mustang7757

That's what I'm talking about

Reply
ajbrad71

I work downtown and see wild stuff and this zoom will make for some serious fun

Reply
EMGSM

Even though the quality is not all that at 100X, I think it's amazing that it can get in that close and you can actually make out what the subject is.

Reply

What about you? Are you impressed with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom?

Join the conversation in the forums!

