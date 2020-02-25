The Galaxy S20 Ultra has a lot going for it, with one of the biggest selling points being its powerful camera system. There are a lot of reasons to get excited about the S20 Ultra's camera capabilities, with the most noteworthy being its 100x Space Zoom feature.
There are tons of examples of the 100x zoom in action, including the one below from AC's own Nirave.
Another great example of the @SamsungMobileUS #GalaxyS20Ultra Space Zoom! I legit can't see the MetLife building name with my own eyes, at least without really squinting!— Nirave 尼拉夫 (@nirave) February 24, 2020
Ultra wide, 10X, 30X, 100X. Rested on a ledge for stability at higher zoom. 100X pretty impressive! pic.twitter.com/3fyEb2eANt
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members have to say about the Ultra's zooming.
What about you? Are you impressed with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom?
Join the conversation in the forums!
