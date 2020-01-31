Archetype Entertainment artworkSource: Archetype Entertainment

What you need to know

  • Wizards of the Coast has opened a new game development studio.
  • Titled Archetype Entertainment, this new division is heavily staffed with BioWare veterans.
  • Some of the ex-BioWare staff working at Archetype include names like James Ohlen and Drew Karpyshyn.
  • The team is working on a multiplatform science-fiction RPG.

A new studio i called Archetype Entertainment has been announced as a division of Wizards of the Coast in Austin, Texas. This new studio has been founded and staffed by many BioWare veterans, including James Ohlen, lead designer of Star Wars: The Old Republic and Drew Karpyshyn, lead writer of Knights of the Old Republic and Mass Effect.

According to the very first tweet from the studio's Twitter account, the team is working on a new multiplaform science-fiction RPG. James Ohlen, the head of studio at Archetype, wrote that "Archetype is a chance for us to build the type of roleplaying game that we love to play. Video games are a uniquely interactive medium. They allow us to give the player powerful choices that have real consequences on how the story unfolds."

We'll have to wait and see how this team grows but it definitely seems like fans of old-school BioWare games and RPGs in general should pay attention.

