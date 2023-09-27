YouTube Music adds 'Song details' for extra discoverability

What you need to know

YouTube Music adds "Song details" to the Android and iOS app, giving users information on its total views, likes, and the year it was made.

The album cover is tappable, and doing so takes users over to the song's full album, where other songs can be found.

YouTube Music's latest attempt at more song discoverability came via the new Samples tab, which offers quick previews in a short form video format.

YouTube is continuing to refine its music experience, and now the platform has rolled out an informational section.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube Music has added a new "Song details" section to its Now Playing display on Android and iOS. This is accessible by tapping on the "Related" section in the app and scrolling down to the bottom of the view. The details include the full name of the album, the artist, and the song title once again.

Beneath that, users will find its view counter, number of likes, and the year the song came out. Recommended songs from the same artist and information about that person or group can be found at the top and bottom of this small section, as well.

While it may not seem like much, the addition of it is likely just another way users can access more from those who created the song. Moreover, the sub-section is an alternative way to enter the song's full album instead of tapping the three-dot menu at the top right corner.

(Image credit: Android Central)

For some convenience, the album cover featured in the song's details is tappable. Interacting with it will send users over to the album's dedicated page, packed full of every song involved.

As 9to5 notes, the feature has appeared more widely now, so users should find Song details much easier now when opening their app for some tunes. Alternatively, YouTube also rolled out a new way to view song credits earlier this year, which you can access from the three-dot menu.

Ever since YouTube Music rolled out its Now Playing revamp, the platform has continued to improve upon it to make it stand on its own. The changes mirror the main YouTube app for a sense of uniformity when users swap between them — and now the inclusion of song details makes it feel like a lighter description box beneath videos.

The addition of more easily accessible song details feels like another way to assist music discoverability, much like its new Samples tab. The TikTok-style feed lets potential fans enjoy a short preview of the song with options of viewing other songs, adding it to their playlist, and using the title in a Short.