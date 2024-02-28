This is when your Xiaomi phone will get the Android 14-based HyperOS update

Xiaomi unveiled HyperOS at the end of last year, but it was limited to the Chinese market. While the interface is touted as a brand-new design, it doesn't look visually different to MIUI 14, with Xiaomi instead focusing on under-the-hood changes and system optimization.

And as I found out while using the Xiaomi 14, these changes make a big difference in the fluidity of the interface, so while you don't get a new visual design, Xiaomi's UI finally feels fluid and fast — something that just wasn't the case with MIUI 14. Alongside the global launch of the Xiaomi 14 and the introduction of Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the brand detailed global availability of HyperOS, sharing when its older devices will make the switch to the new interface.

HyperOS is installed out of the box on the Xiaomi 14 series, so for anyone buying Xiaomi's 2024 flagship — once it goes on sale in early March — you'll already have the latest version. The interface will make its way to the Xiaomi 13 series and older models over the coming months, and Xiaomi shared a list of all the eligible devices.

List of Xiaomi phones and tablets getting HyperOS

Xiaomi 14 (pre-installed)

Xiaomi 14 Ultra (pre-installed)

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Redmi Note 13

Redmi Note 13 Pro

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro (pre-installed)

Xiaomi Pad 6

Redmi Pad SE

Xiaomi doesn't mention when its devices will get the update other than stating the rollout will kick off in H1 2024, so it's giving itself until the end of June to deliver the Android 14-based HyperOS to its phones. Most Chinese brands do a good job with software updates these days, but Xiaomi continues to take its sweet time to roll out platform updates — it's almost as if the brand is doing its users a favor by releasing these updates.

While POCO isn't listed in the schedule, the POCO X6 Pro comes with HyperOS installed out of the box, which makes it that much more enticing. Anyway, I'll share additional details as and when I start getting the HyperOS update on my Xiaomi phones, and if you want to know how the new interface holds up in daily use, I suggest going through my Xiaomi 14 review.