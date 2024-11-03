Telegram's new update is a visual treat for big channels

What you need to know

You can now enjoy faster video loading and improved quality on Telegram, with automatic adjustments based on your network, though you can still choose your preferred quality manually.

The latest update also has a new feature that lets you change video speed easily by tapping the settings icon or long-pressing the right side of the screen.

You can also add media to old messages without having to delete and resend. Just two taps to swap or tweak.

Telegram’s latest update is here, and it brings faster video loading, better quality, speed controls, message edit timestamps, handy media attachments, and more features.

One big upgrade is automatic video quality adjustment for large channels, tuning playback to match your network speed, as per Telegram's post. But if you prefer, you can still pick between high, medium, or low quality manually.

Telegram is also rolling out a new way to change video playback speed for everyone. Simply hit the settings icon during playback or hold down on the right side of the video to adjust it.

Playback goes back to normal as soon as you let go. Plus, Android users can quickly jump through videos by just doubling-taping the left or right side to rewind or skip ahead by 10 seconds.

Furthermore, Telegram has a nifty new feature that lets you throw media into old messages without deleting and resending. With just two taps, you can tweak photos or swap out any media in your chats.

Another useful feature is message timestamps. You can now check when a message was last edited, and if it’s been tweaked a few times, it’ll show you the latest edit. This little touch adds clarity and makes chats way more reliable.

Additionally, you can now use chat-specific hashtags to easily sift through content, making it simple to find what you’re looking for. Plus, bots and mini-apps can tap into Telegram’s ad revenue-sharing program and shoot out up to 30 messages. And if you’re curious about how your posts are doing, you can check out the exact number of reactions, so you get the scoop on your engagement.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With more people relying on video and image sharing through their favorite messaging apps like Telegram, there’s a growing demand for better visual communication. Telegram’s latest update hits the mark by rolling out a bunch of features aimed at making video sharing and viewing even better.