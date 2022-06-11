Poll: Android users, does iOS 16 make you want to switch to the iPhone?

Apple's WWDC 2022 event took off on June 6 with a bevy of announcements highlighting the company's upcoming software updates. Of course, iOS 16 was on full display, with many new features coming to the iPhone later this year. Many features may look familiar, particularly if you're an Android user.

That said, given what you saw during the WWDC 2022 keynote, does iOS 16 tempt you to switch to the dark side?

It's hard not to compare iOS and Android whenever Apple announces a new software update, and that was the case for many with the iOS 16 announcements. It's often a battle of who launched it first and who did it better. In fact, we've already outlined how iOS 16 "stole" features from Android, from the new lock screen widgets to improvements to various apps that mirror some of Google's apps.

Plus, improvements in WatchOS 9 and iPadOS 16 appear to further solidify Apple's lead when it comes to smartwatches and tablets. Particularly with iPadOS 16, which is getting a massive boost in multitasking while Android tries to figure out how to do tablets right.

Of course, while Apple may sometimes launch new features years after they arrive on the best Android phones, they are arguably much more polished when they do launch on iOS. That said, it's hard not to notice the added customization in iOS, and how it appears to put it closer to Android in terms of function.

Now, it's a matter of deciding whether the changes are enough to warrant switching away from Green Bubble Android and joining the Blue Bubble iOS team. Let us know what you think about the upcoming changes coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and Apple's other OSes and whether or not they're starting to look tempting.

