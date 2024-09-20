Instagram hot drops classic stickers with attitude for Reels and IG Stories

What you need to know

Instagram detailed a new update rolling out today for Reels and Stories that brings a host of new stickers.

Users will find several classic items of expression packed with attitude alongside details surrounding a game in your DMs that you might not know about.

Instagram recently added the ability to add a "favorite song" to your profile, as well as Meta AI with "Imagine Me."

It's Friday and Meta is rolling out a series of updates for Instagram full of bright colors and fun times.

Today (Sept 20), Instagram users are advised to prepare for new expressions to hit the social media platform. As detailed in a press release, Instagram is hauling in a total of 38 new stickers for users to utilize when creating Reels and Stories. The major batch of stickers includes the days of the week in stylized, graffiti-like font, hearts with attitude, "W," take an "L," 4K, Sound On, and loads more.

During your Story or Reel creation, users hopping into the editing room can find these new stickers listed among the rest. Popping in a sticker gives you free reign over its placement, so you can get your point across the right way for the right vibe.

Instagram says users should begin noticing all 38 new stickers today (Sept 20), though give it some time if you're not seeing it right away.

Additionally, Instagram highlights a hidden gem within the app that you might not've known was there. You may have heard of "Emoji Pong" before — and, yes, it's like the pong you're familiar with.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Instagram) (Image credit: Instagram) (Image credit: Instagram)

The post states users can play the game in a DM with another person. All it takes is for you to tap on an emoji someone sent. The "ball" that you're playing pong will be whatever emoji it is you've tapped. The game's background will change colors the longer and higher your score rises.

Instagram will also keep track of your high score at the top right corner.

Instagram's latest update in August brought a feature that'll have you thinking of MySpace (if you know what that is). Users could attach their favorite song to their Instagram profile within their bio. Those who pay a visit can tap the song and begin listening if they choose. Meta likely avoided the idea of auto-play to avoid any unwanted audio playing on devices.

Elsewhere, the company started implementing Meta AI into its apps from Instagram to Messenger. The software came with a new feature called "Imagine Me," an AI tool that lets users become whatever they'd like. After completing a series of brief steps, the AI will attempt to generate an image based on your query.

Meta AI uses your selfie to turn you into things like a DJ or an astronaut.