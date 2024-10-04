Google spotted testing 'verified' check marks for websites in Search

What you need to know

Google recently confirmed that it has started a small test in Search, involving verified checkmarks for websites.

The test shows that hovering over the icon explains that the website in question is true and "verified."

Google rolled out BIMI indicators (blue markers) in Gmail 2023 to fight against phishing emails and other online attacks.

Google is reportedly starting a limited test in Search that could aid in user safety when surfing the web.

A small number of results in Google Search have been spotted with a familiar blue checkmark beside the name of a given website. According to The Verge, Google is considering bringing a version of BIMI (Brand Indicators for Message Identification) to Search. The publication discovered that hovering over the blue mark delivers a brief explanation.

The test marker reads, "this icon is being shown because Google's signals suggest that this business is the business that it says it is." Google then backs out of any responsibility regarding the "reliability" of said business.

The publication reached out to Google and received the following statement from a spokesperson: "... we are currently running a small experiment showing checkmarks next to certain businesses on Google."

So far, this test's appearance is limited to not just users, but also websites. The report states the checkmarks only appear for high-profile websites like Microsoft, Meta, and Apple.

It's unclear when/if Google will roll this out for everyone. However, we have Gmail to look at as a baseline.

(Image credit: Google Workspace blog)

Google rolled out the BIMI indicators in Gmail last year, which were symbols that actually bear weight. The markers are designed to give users peace of mind when receiving emails. Only those with the blue marker were verified as the real deal as the company looked to combat phishing and other malicious attacks. The BIMI system ensures that the sender owns the website it claims and the logo featured.

These are aspects explained in Gmail and echoed in this recent Search results test.

BIMI's arrival in Search could help Google reduce scams and other attacks, something it sought legal charges for in 2023. Last year, the company sued scammers attempting to harm users through social media and ads. The ads and posts stated that users would've received Google Bard access (remember Bard?). Unfortunately, those who interacted with the fake download buttons were exposed to malware and other viruses.