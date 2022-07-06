Google Play reportedly witnesses a drop in app spending this year
Statistics indicate Google Play app spending fell by 7.4% compared to last year.
- Android app spending reportedly sees a decline for the first half of 2022.
- The numbers suggest a crucial 7% fall in app spending on Google Play.
- The Android users have spent $21.3 billion on apps for the first six months of 2022.
Google Play Store, home to over three million Android apps, has reportedly seen a decline in app spending for the first half of 2022. It has been a letdown for Android, and its app marketplace as the app expenditure was down by 7.4% YoY.
The projected numbers come from SafeBettingSites, an independent site that evaluates a variety of websites, including platforms, services, and betting apps. A recent study reveals the growth of both Apple App Store and Google Play Store markets. The report implies overall growth between these two is relatively low during the first half of this year.
In total, both iOS and Android users have spent nearly $65 billion globally. Well, that's a huge number but not quite significant. As compared to last year for the same period, consumers had spent $64.4 billion, which now suggests a 1% increase overall. Statistics further indicate that Android users have spent a total of $21.3 billion on apps for the past six months, as opposed to last year, which saw $23 billion.
The report further hints that the post-pandemic impact might explain the drop in Google Play statistics. Because during the pandemic, the Google app store saw a tremendous spike in its numbers as most individuals spent time on their phones — especially students for their classes.
We've seen some of the best Android apps making our lives easier during the pandemic, especially call-over video apps. It made app spending on the Google Play store increase by 30% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. On the other hand, Apple's App Store saw only 21% last year.
Things have started to get normal as people and students are going to offices and schools; we might witness a significant drop in app spending later this year as well. It will be interesting to see how marketplaces come up with new innovative ways to have retention back from consumers.
