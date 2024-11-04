Pixel Screenshots app grabs a few QoL updates and a capture shortcut

What you need to know

Google is rolling out an update to Pixel Screenshots that drops the "All screenshots" section for a more organized home page.

Opening a screenshot is now clearer as the update condenses the details box created by its AI software for photos with more information.

Google's October feature drop brought the Pixel Screenshots' Gemini extension to Pixel users for AI photo lookup.

Google is reportedly rolling out an update for Pixel Screenshots that cleans up its UI experience across multiple levels.

The company is rolling out a major change to its Pixel Screenshots UI on its home screen that drops the "All Screenshots" section. Spotted by 9to5Google, the update (v0.24.373.08) promotes better organization and clarity when searching your saved photos. The publication notes that with the "All Screenshots" portion gone, the home screen receives horizontal organization via four, three, or two block rows.

Each option (from four to two) offers an increasingly larger preview window for the screenshot.

Following this update, users tapping on a screenshot will notice a vastly condensed details page. Pixel Screenshots uses AI-generated descriptions to describe what the photo entails and other important details for rediscovery. The app can also save crucial dates to your Google Calendar if enabled. However, the post states this update makes these details smaller in an expandable box. The publication notes that this was likely done to give users quicker access to its notes and "add to collection" fields.

This change will likely aid users in taking screenshots of billing information or longer pieces of important text.

The update includes an option for users to long-press the Pixel Screenshots app icon with options to "take a photo" or "add image" from your phone's home screen.

Elsewhere, the post notes that Collections now display a "+" icon, the new button for adding screenshots. This replaces the old "select screenshots" option that would fit horizontally at the top of a Collection. Additionally, the old trash icon is gone, replaced by a vertical three-dot menu with the edit and delete buttons inside.

The publication states these updates are rolling out to more devices.

The Pixel Screenshots app was recently rumored to pick up closer integration with Circle to Search. The latter lets users circle or highlight an area that they want the AI to search for through Google Search. However, a recent APK teardown showed the company might let users "save" those highlights to Pixel Screenshots. An early splash page states "Remember what you find. Save to Screenshots."

Google's October feature drop held an update for Pixel Screenshots that introduced its Gemini extension. Users could say "Hey Google" and instruct it to use their collection of screenshots to find information about a specific brand of shoe and more. Once it finds the answer, the company explains that the AI will display the screenshot.