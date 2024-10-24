Neat Pixel feature starts rolling out, letting you cast media to the Tablet with just a tap

What you need to know

Google is reportedly rolling out its UWB-based "hold close to cast" feature for Pro model Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

After enabling the setting, users are advised to ensure that both devices are on the same "private network."

Google briefly explained this casting method during CES 2023 and confirmed that it should work with YouTube Music and Spotify during its launch.

Google's seamless new method of transferring media from one Pixel device to another is starting to appear.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company is starting to push an update to Pixel phones and the Pixel tablet to support its "hold close to cast" feature. The publication states users with a "Pro model," meaning the Pixel 6 Pro, 7 Pro, 8 Pro, and 9 Pro (including the 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold) will receive this update. Once you've downloaded/installed it, users should need to enable this functionality.

Users are advised to head into Settings > Google > All Services > Cast options. The post states Pixel phone users should follow this procedure, but Pixel Tablet users may have to do the same (just to be safe). What's more, the feature will only work with a Pixel phone and a docked Pixel Tablet.

In the settings, Google warns those using "hold close to cast." Users must ensure that the devices they're attempting to swap media to and from are "on the same private Wi-Fi network." More importantly, the publication reiterated another advisory, stating that the feature does not support "all media apps."

"Hold close to cast" was reportedly spotted rolling out with Google Play services version 24.42.32. It may take some time before the update hits your Pixel devices.

Google's "hold close to cast" function has been expected since 2023, and we're finally seeing the feature roll out today (Oct 24). As 9to5 similarly noted, those original searches discovered that the feature would leverage the UWB connectivity/chip within the Pixel Tablet and Pixel phones.

That discovery was made following Google's CES 2023 presence where it explained the magic behind its "hold close to cast" feature. The company explained that devices would leverage Android's technology stack alongside Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi connections to determine how close you are to a device. However, we've consistently heard that this transfer method may not support "all apps."

Google confirmed during its CES 2023 presentation that this feature should work with YouTube Music and Spotify when it launches. It's unclear if the company has plans to extend its support coverage, but it would be nice if it did.