Google agrees to address issues and offer clear information to EU users

What you need to know

Google has agreed to display clear information to EU consumers for its services.

The Google Store, Play Store, Google Hotels, and Google Flights will be altered accordingly to comply with the agreement.

The purpose of this agreement between Google and the EU is so consumers can receive clear information to make an informed decision

The European Commission has not stated when the changes should go into effect.

In an act toward consumer protection, Google is moving forward with its latest agreement with EU regulations.

According to a European Commission press release, Google has expressed its commitment to providing clear information for EU users while using its services (via Engadget). This process began back in 2021 when discussions opened between Google and the Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC). The issues raised by European authorities revolved around the Google Store, Google Play Store, Google Hotels, and Google Flights.

The Alphabet-owned company will put forth changes to its services, beginning with Google Flights and Google Hotels. Users will find a much clearer indication of whether or not they're dealing with Google directly or if the company is simply acting as an intermediary. More information will be present about the price used as a reference when viewing a discount and a warning that the reviews present are not verified by Google Hotels.

These two services will also be expected to follow the same transparency commitments that Google's other competitors use to present information.

For the Play Store and Google Store, users will be shown clear "pre-contractual" details for delivery costs, right of withdrawal, and the availability of repair or replacement options. Google will also provide consumers with easy information on a company's legal name and address along with an effective method of contact.

Additionally, users will soon find information about how to browse different country versions of the Google Play Store and developers will be informed about their obligation to adhere to the Geo-blocking Regulation, making their app accessible to the whole of the EU.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said, "EU consumers are entitled to clear, complete information so that they can make informed choices. The commitments made by Google are a step forward in this direction."

The previously mentioned Google services aren't the first to have been brought before EU authorities. There was a time when Google's job search service faced scrutiny over its potential anti-competitor behavior. Despite the allegations, Google remained adamant that its job service was aimed at making "job searching as simple as possible."