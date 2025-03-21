Epic Games is offering a free game weekly on its Android app store

What you need to know

Epic is offering weekly free games for Android users through the Epic Games Store on mobile.

The company also added nine more titles to the Epic Games Store for Android in the last month.

Currently, users can download Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist for free until March 27.

Epic brought its popular PC game marketplace, the Epic Games Store, to mobile, and it's bringing the famous free games program to iOS and Android too. The company first announced monthly free games for the Epic Games Store on mobile starting in January 2025. Now, there are weekly free games available on iOS and Android starting today, per a press release.

User can download Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist from the Epic Games Store on those platforms until March 27, free of charge. Those titles join the Epic-made free titles that are always available, like Fortnite and Rocket League. In the past, Epic offered games such as Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, but that offer expired last month.

To install the Epic Games Store on Android, you'll need to sideload it onto your device. That means navigating to Epic's website, downloading the APK, and completing the installation process. In all, the company says it takes 12 steps for an Android user to download and run the Epic Games Store. It's a lot different than using the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store.

(Image credit: Epic)

Still, it may be worth it, especially if you like free Android games. Plus, the Epic Games Store continues to add more games and features as it builds up its game marketplace. Earlier this year, Epic added a few essential desktop features to the mobile version — persistent account login across games and auto-functionality.

Additionally, the company added nine games to the Epic Games Store for Android in the past month:

Bowling Clash

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Chicken Police - Paint it RED

One Hand Clapping

Neighbours back From Hell

This is The Police

This is The Police 2

This Is The President

Through the Darkest of Times

Time will tell if free games will be enough to sway Android users away from the Google Play Store, because Google's option isn't perfect. For now, users can expect at least one free game each week on the Epic Games Store for Android.