Discord finally launches YouTube 'Watch Together,' cheaper Nitro Basic plan

What you need to know

Discord introduces Activities featuring YouTube and casual games.

YouTube's integration gives friends in a Voice channel the ability to watch a video together at the same time.

Through a new rocket ship icon, desktop Discord users can enjoy its new Activities as they roll out this week.

Discord has also introduced the Nitro Basic plan at a price of $2.99 a month.

Discord is welcoming its users into its new YouTube integration feature along with a lower-priced subscription tier.

According to Discord's blog post, the company is introducing a new feature called "Activities." This feature allows those who always game with each other to enjoy some quality time with some chill videos or even some casual Discord-provided games. The company will be introducing a new rocket ship icon that will appear for desktop users besides the "share screen" button, which will become available to all users this week as Discord preps its rollout.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Discord ) (Image credit: Discord ) (Image credit: Discord )

The first new activity to arrive with the feature is Watch Together. This feature allows users in a Voice channel to easily pull up a YouTube video and watch it at the same time as everyone else in that channel.

The second feature inside the new Activities tab is Putt Party, which is a casual (not so casual) mini-golf game, although several more games are available for Discord Nitro subscribers, including Poker Night, Sketch Heads, Chess in the Park, Checkers in the Park, Land-io, Letter League, and Blazing 8s. The Poker Night will also be restricted to those 18+ as it includes in-app purchases.

Discord explains that anyone can hop into a Voice channel and engage in their own set of Activities, meaning not everyone has to participate in the same activity.

Speaking of Discord Nitro, the company has also introduced its new plan: Nitro Basic. This new lower-priced plan will cost users $2.99 per month and features Nitro's "most loved" features. The company informs that Nitro Basic includes custom emojis and stickers along with HD streaming and its newly released line of casual games in Activities.

With the launch of Nitro Basic, Discord will be discontinuing Nitro Classic. The new subscription plan will be rolling out in the weeks ahead, and users can head over to User Settings > Nitro to see if it is available for them yet. Users in other countries will have to wait for its availability to see its price in their specific currency.