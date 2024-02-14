Google may release the first Android 15 preview very soon

What you need to know

Google is set to release the first Android 15 Developer Preview this week, according to a comment on the Android Open Source Project.

The developer refers to the next version of Android as "Android V," referencing the Vanilla Ice Cream internal codename.

The release is set for Thursday, Feb. 15, the developer's comment states.

Google will release the first preview of Android 15 this week, according to a public comment from a Google developer on the Android Open Source Project. The comment, first spotted by 9to5Google, names Feb. 15 as the launch date for the initial Android 15 Developer Preview.

The developer refers to the software update as Android V, likely referencing Google's internal codename for Android 15. The company assigns a dessert codename to each Android update, and the one for Android 15 is Vanilla Ice Cream.

"Maybe makes sense to wait until Android V will be available," the Google developer asked in the comment. "Its first Developer preview is scheduled for Feb 15."

If the developer's comment proves to be accurate, the first Android 15 Developer Preview will be released this Thursday. The preview will give us a better look at many of the Android 15 features that have been discovered or rumored already. Like all developer versions of software, the Android 15 Developer Preview is expected to be fairly unstable compared to publicly released versions of Android.

The release of the Android 15 Developer Preview on Thursday will follow closely after Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 last week. That update notably brought Circle to Search to Pixel 8 series owners after a mistake caused stable release users to get the feature before beta testers. Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 also previewed the June Pixel Feature Drop, which will bring a bunch of new features to Pixel devices.

Though the Android Open Source Project is the first we've heard of a concrete date for the Android 15 Developer Preview, the timing makes sense. Last year, Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on Feb. 8. The year before that, the company launched the first Android 13 Developer Preview on Feb. 10, 2022.

With that in mind, a debut for the Android 15 Developer Preview on Feb. 15 wouldn't seem too out of place. For what it's worth, the public comment was posted Tuesday morning and is still live as of Tuesday night.