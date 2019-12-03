What you need to know Apple and Google are to appear before Irish lawmakers today (December 3) to discuss privacy concerns around voice-activated digital assistants.

The joint committee on communications, climate action, and environment wants to clarify how Apple and Google handle audio data.

Given Apple's operations in the country, any change in law might hit the Cupertino company harder.

Apple and Google are both set to appear before Irish lawmakers to discuss privacy concerns surrounding voice-activated assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant, today, December 3. According to a report from Irish Legal News:

Internet giants Google and Apple will appear before an Oireachtas committee this afternoon to discuss privacy concerns surrounding their voice-activated digital assistants.