These images come by way of Pricebaba and OnLeaks, and while the phone being shown here is based on "early prototyping schematics", this is likely a good indication of what this year's Pixel will look like.

Google's Pixel phones have had a tendency to be among the most-leaked in the industry, that point being especially true with last year's Pixel 3. Now on June 10 — likely four months out from the phone's official announcement — we're already getting our first leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4 .

The front of the Pixel 4 isn't clearly visible in these renders, but the placement of the earpiece suggests we'll see a notch of some sort. Turning the Pixel 4 over, we're met with a glass back and a large rear camera housing (not unlike what we've seen in iPhone 11 renders) that'll supposedly house at least two camera sensors — a big shift from the Pixel line's dedication to using just one rear camera.

Also visible is the Pixel 4's USB-C port and power/lock and volume buttons, but one thing we're not seeing is a fingerprint sensor. Like so many other phones, it's very possible the Pixel 4 will use an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnLeaks does have a good track record with smartphone leaks, but seeing as how this is the first supposed CAD render we're seeing of the Pixel 4, we suggest taking this with a grain of salt. Over the coming weeks, we're bound to see additional images that'll either confirm or deny the design we're seeing here.

Personally, I hope it's the latter because I am not feeling this one bit 😬.

