What you need to know
- These leaked CAD renders showcase what's supposedly the Pixel 4.
- The phone will have at least two rear cameras.
- We're also expecting an in-screen fingerprint sensor and a display notch.
Google's Pixel phones have had a tendency to be among the most-leaked in the industry, that point being especially true with last year's Pixel 3. Now on June 10 — likely four months out from the phone's official announcement — we're already getting our first leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4.
These images come by way of Pricebaba and OnLeaks, and while the phone being shown here is based on "early prototyping schematics", this is likely a good indication of what this year's Pixel will look like.
The front of the Pixel 4 isn't clearly visible in these renders, but the placement of the earpiece suggests we'll see a notch of some sort. Turning the Pixel 4 over, we're met with a glass back and a large rear camera housing (not unlike what we've seen in iPhone 11 renders) that'll supposedly house at least two camera sensors — a big shift from the Pixel line's dedication to using just one rear camera.
Also visible is the Pixel 4's USB-C port and power/lock and volume buttons, but one thing we're not seeing is a fingerprint sensor. Like so many other phones, it's very possible the Pixel 4 will use an in-display fingerprint sensor.
OnLeaks does have a good track record with smartphone leaks, but seeing as how this is the first supposed CAD render we're seeing of the Pixel 4, we suggest taking this with a grain of salt. Over the coming weeks, we're bound to see additional images that'll either confirm or deny the design we're seeing here.
Personally, I hope it's the latter because I am not feeling this one bit 😬.