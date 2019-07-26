The folks over at XDA-Developers have discovered a new feature Google is working on that would allow you to leave reviews of apps without having to leave them.

The discovery came after they dissected the recent 15.9.21 version of the Play Store that was uploaded to APKMirror this week. After tearing apart the APK, a new Activity was discovered named "com.google.android.finsky.inappreviewdialog.InAppReviewActivity."

With text strings like "inappreviewdialog" and "InAppReviewActivity", that alludes to a new feature which could allow users to leave a rating while in the app.

Along with the new Activity, were three new layout files named:

in_app_review_dialog_fragment

in_app_review_dialog_rate_review_layout

in_app_review_dialog_thank_you_layout

However, since the above layout files are currently empty, trying to run the new Activity simply reveals a submit button. In order to find out how the new feature will look and work, we'll have to wait on Google to fill in the rest of the code. That's something that won't likely happen until the new in-app reviews are released to the public.