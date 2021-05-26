What you need to know
- Anker has teased a new Android TV streaming dongle with 4K support.
- The device will include a Google-designed remote and ship with Android TV 10.
- It is slated to launch in Japan later this year.
Anker's Nebula brand has announced that its first-ever streaming dongle will arrive later this year (via 9to5Google). According to a tweet posted by Nebula's Japanese Twitter account, the device will be called the "Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle" and ship with Android 10.
Just like the best streaming devices on the market, the Nebula streaming dongle will include support for up to 4K Ultra HD streaming. While the complete specs sheet of the Android TV device hasn't been revealed yet, Nebula has confirmed that it will support Dolby Digital Plus and come with a Google-designed remote control. As can be seen in the image above, the remote control will feature dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.
According to @AndroidTVRumor, the design of the Nebula streaming dongle is based on a reference design that Philips has already used. Even though the image shared by Nebula doesn't give us a clear look at the device from all angles, it appears to have a premium build.
Nebula says the dongle will be released in Japan "around September." Since most of Nebula's current Android TV products are sold globally, there is a small chance that the dongle may not be exclusive to Japan. However, Anker hasn't confirmed any plans of launching the Nebula streaming dongle in markets outside Japan yet.
