Anker has unveiled a plethora of new gadgets across its various sub-brands at CES in Las Vegas, including new speakers in its Soundcore range as well as an addition to its Nebula home theater lineup. With the aim of supplying the tunes at your next pool party, Anker has announce the Soundcore Rave series of speakers. The 160W Rave features two 5.25-inch woofers and dual 2-inch tweeters and provides 24 hours of playback on a charge. It's also rated IPX4 for water resistance. It will be available to order at Amazon from January 14 and costs $200. The smaller, 80W Rave Mini offers the same dual woofer setup and a single tweeter, as well as 18 hours of battery life and IPX7 water resistance for $50 less. Orders open February 7 for the smaller version.

Anker also announced a couple of lightweight speakers that are designed to be durable and portable with the new Soundcore Icon series. Available from February 7, the $50 Icon offers 10W of audio output and a 12-hour playtime. It has a strap to make carrying easy and is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. The Mini version costs $20 less and is also waterproof and dustproof, and has an 8-hour battery life. One of the more interesting announcements in the Anker audio lineup is the Soundcore Wakey, a $100 bedside alarm clock, white noise machine, FM radio, and wireless charger all rolled into one. The stylish bedside system launches this spring.