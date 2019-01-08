Anker has unveiled a plethora of new gadgets across its various sub-brands at CES in Las Vegas, including new speakers in its Soundcore range as well as an addition to its Nebula home theater lineup.
With the aim of supplying the tunes at your next pool party, Anker has announce the Soundcore Rave series of speakers. The 160W Rave features two 5.25-inch woofers and dual 2-inch tweeters and provides 24 hours of playback on a charge. It's also rated IPX4 for water resistance. It will be available to order at Amazon from January 14 and costs $200. The smaller, 80W Rave Mini offers the same dual woofer setup and a single tweeter, as well as 18 hours of battery life and IPX7 water resistance for $50 less. Orders open February 7 for the smaller version.
Anker also announced a couple of lightweight speakers that are designed to be durable and portable with the new Soundcore Icon series. Available from February 7, the $50 Icon offers 10W of audio output and a 12-hour playtime. It has a strap to make carrying easy and is waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. The Mini version costs $20 less and is also waterproof and dustproof, and has an 8-hour battery life.
One of the more interesting announcements in the Anker audio lineup is the Soundcore Wakey, a $100 bedside alarm clock, white noise machine, FM radio, and wireless charger all rolled into one. The stylish bedside system launches this spring.
Fans of Soundcore's Infini series of soundbars will be pleased to see the third member of the family in the Souncore Infini Pro. The $230 soundbar has 2 woofers, 3 subwoofers, 2 dome tweeters for a powerful 120W of sound that will take your TV viewing experience to the next level. It sports HDMI, Bluetooth and Digital optical inputs and supports Dolby Atmos. Expect it to ship in Q2.
Anker's Nebula brand of home theater tech also got a new addition in the form of the Prizm Pro II. It has dropped the integrated power supply of its predecessor but offers an improved resolution, louder speakers and 40-degree keystone correction. It runs Android TV, has Chromecast support built-in and gives you access to all the streaming apps you could need. There are also HDMI and USB inputs and support for Bluetooth.
Lastly, Anker provide an update on its ultra-fast and super compact Atom PD 1 charger that was previously announced in October, 2018. It's finally set to ship at the end of the month after the company missed its expected November release schedule. The 30W USB-C wall charger complements Anker's existing PD line of chargers and costs $30.
