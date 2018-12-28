In the never-ending war on spam, Google's currently leading the charge. Following up on its impressive call screening feature for Pixel phones, the Android Messages app now appears to be getting updated with a new feature called "spam protection."

As spotted by our friends at Android Police, spam protection has been rolling out to some users as the form of a pop-up when opening the app and a new option in the app settings (Settings -> Advanced -> Spam protection).

Once enabled, spam protection works as follows: