In the never-ending war on spam, Google's currently leading the charge. Following up on its impressive call screening feature for Pixel phones, the Android Messages app now appears to be getting updated with a new feature called "spam protection."
As spotted by our friends at Android Police, spam protection has been rolling out to some users as the form of a pop-up when opening the app and a new option in the app settings (Settings -> Advanced -> Spam protection).
Once enabled, spam protection works as follows:
To help protect against spam some data about your messages, but not any content, is set to Google.
With no official announcement coming from Google just yet about this, it would appear that the feature is still being tested and not making a global rollout quite yet.
Do you have spam protection showing up in your Android Messages app? If so, let us know in the comments below!