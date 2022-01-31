We're kicking off the year with a new Android gaming recap here at Android Central. In terms of big announcements and releases, it was fairly quiet, but that just means plenty of studios are hard at work on upcoming games. While titles like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Battlefield are all receiving mobile versions, for now you'll need to be content with updates in Genshin Impact and Pokémon Unite. Here's everything you may have missed in the Android gaming world in January.
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision means big things for mobile
Microsoft has been on a spending spree lately, and that's led to its purchase of Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. While it understandably has big implications for console gaming between Xbox and PlayStation (hello, potential Call of Duty exclusivity in the coming years), its impact on the mobile gaming industry can't be understated. For one, King, the developer of Candy Crush, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, is a part of the deal. On top of that, Activision has stated its interested in pursuing the mobile market more heavily.
I can't say I'm thrilled with this news, but it will be interesting to see what Microsoft does with the mobile properties it now has under its belt. It's always had issues getting a foothold in the mobile industry, so maybe it'll stick this time.
Genshin Impact 2.4 takes players beneath Watatsumi Island
Underneath Watatsumi Island lies the vast floating region of Enkanomiya, introduced in Genshin Impact Update 2.4 that launched on Jan. 5. Without a natural day and night cycle, players use the Dainichi Mikoshi to control its artificial sun and open up new areas to explore. In addition to the island, the update introduced Yun Jin and Shenhe as playable characters.
It's not the biggest update to hit the popular free-to-play game, but it shows just how committed miHoYo is to releasing these incremental updates every month or so. There's always new content to jump into, and for players who have made it for enough in the game, Update 2.4 also tasks them with rebuilding the Jade Chamber that was destroyed in a previous Archon Quest.
Yae Miko gets announced for Genshin Impact
Rumors are swirling that Ayaka's brother Ayato will be added to Genshin Impact sometime soon, but before that happens, miHoYo confirmed that Yae Miko will finally be a playable character. Yae Miko serves as the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine and is a close friend of the Raiden Shogun. Leaks from beta tests have shown that she's an Electro catalyst user who can summon kitsune spirits onto the battlefield with her Elemental Skill and Burst.
Though she's not set to release until sometime in February, her announcement made a big splash on Genshin Impact's Twitter account right before the new year.
Trevenant joins Pokémon Unite
Trevenant became the latest Pokémon to be added to Pokémon Unite as a Melee Defender. Though its mobility and offense are fairly low, Trevenant's endurance more than makes up for it. Is it the coolest Pokémon to be added recently? Not really. I still think Dragonite takes that crown. However, if you're interested in malevolent trees with a glowing eye, Trevenant is for you then.
Disney Twisted-Wonderland finally comes to North America
Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Disney villains were sorted into Hogwarts houses and were also really hot? Wonder no longer. Disney Twisted-Wonderland has finally made its way from Japan over to North America for an English release on mobile. Inspired by Disney villains, it's an academy adventure game that throws players into Night Raven College to mingle with the students. There are seven different dorms, each based on popular Disney movies: Alice in Wonderland, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Hercules, and Sleeping Beauty.
For manga fans out there, Black Butler creator Yana Toboso designed most of the characters and worked on the script of Disney Twisted-Wonderland. And their mark on the game is apparent.
2022 should be big for mobile gaming
Things are starting off slow in the Android gaming world, but it's sure to pick up as the year goes on. Personally, I'll be spending some time with Disney Twisted-Wonderland because it's right up my alley and I'm insulted that no one told me about it sooner. Until next time 👋
– Jennifer Locke
The S22 Ultra could launch with less RAM than the S21, but it's okay
Many rumors indicate that the S22 could launch with less RAM than the S21, but experts say there's a reason Samsung would potentially do this, and here's why.
Leaving Spotify? Here's the unbeatable reason to try YouTube Music next
We vote with our wallets, and while leaving a music subscription can be difficult, it's often very, very worth it. YouTube Music might not be your first thought for a replacement, but it has one of the best features in the world — if you buy it the right way.
Review: The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a great fit for the workout crowd
Jabra may have cut the Elite 7 Active from the same mold as the Elite 7 Pro. While these earbuds don't have every single feature their brethren do, they still carve out a niche that might appeal to people looking for those specific differences.
Pair the best Samsung Galaxy phone with the best game controllers
Are you ready to have some fun with your new Samsung Galaxy phone and get some serious gaming done? Before you can, you'll likely want to get an awesome controller to pair up and make the most out of the experience.