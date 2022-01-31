We're kicking off the year with a new Android gaming recap here at Android Central. In terms of big announcements and releases, it was fairly quiet, but that just means plenty of studios are hard at work on upcoming games. While titles like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Battlefield are all receiving mobile versions, for now you'll need to be content with updates in Genshin Impact and Pokémon Unite. Here's everything you may have missed in the Android gaming world in January. Microsoft's acquisition of Activision means big things for mobile

Microsoft has been on a spending spree lately, and that's led to its purchase of Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. While it understandably has big implications for console gaming between Xbox and PlayStation (hello, potential Call of Duty exclusivity in the coming years), its impact on the mobile gaming industry can't be understated. For one, King, the developer of Candy Crush, one of the biggest mobile games in the world, is a part of the deal. On top of that, Activision has stated its interested in pursuing the mobile market more heavily. I can't say I'm thrilled with this news, but it will be interesting to see what Microsoft does with the mobile properties it now has under its belt. It's always had issues getting a foothold in the mobile industry, so maybe it'll stick this time. Genshin Impact 2.4 takes players beneath Watatsumi Island

Underneath Watatsumi Island lies the vast floating region of Enkanomiya, introduced in Genshin Impact Update 2.4 that launched on Jan. 5. Without a natural day and night cycle, players use the Dainichi Mikoshi to control its artificial sun and open up new areas to explore. In addition to the island, the update introduced Yun Jin and Shenhe as playable characters. It's not the biggest update to hit the popular free-to-play game, but it shows just how committed miHoYo is to releasing these incremental updates every month or so. There's always new content to jump into, and for players who have made it for enough in the game, Update 2.4 also tasks them with rebuilding the Jade Chamber that was destroyed in a previous Archon Quest. Yae Miko gets announced for Genshin Impact

Rumors are swirling that Ayaka's brother Ayato will be added to Genshin Impact sometime soon, but before that happens, miHoYo confirmed that Yae Miko will finally be a playable character. Yae Miko serves as the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine and is a close friend of the Raiden Shogun. Leaks from beta tests have shown that she's an Electro catalyst user who can summon kitsune spirits onto the battlefield with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Though she's not set to release until sometime in February, her announcement made a big splash on Genshin Impact's Twitter account right before the new year. Trevenant joins Pokémon Unite