Android Auto is one of the best ways to stay connected while behind the wheel, and with Android Auto Wireless, you can get it up and running without having to plug your Android phone into your car's infotainment system. As great as this is, it's been limited to Google's Pixel and Nexus devices ever since it was introduced in April 2019. However, that's finally changing.

As spotted by Android Police, Google's updated its Android Auto support page to indicate that Android Auto Wireless now works with the following Samsung devices:

Galaxy S8/S8+

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S9/S9+

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S10/S10+

Galaxy Note 10

In order for Android Auto Wireless to work on a supported phone, you'll need to make sure you're running Android 9 Pie or later with v4.7 or later of the Android Auto app.

You'll also need to ensure that you have a supported display in your car (whether it be built-in or an aftermarket solution) that supports Android Auto Wireless, but assuming you have all of the required parts, it brings a greatly welcomed simplicity to getting Android Auto up and running.

We certainly wish that Google had started Android Auto Wireless's expansion sooner than now, but at least we're making progress and hopefully see more devices added in the near future.