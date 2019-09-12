Xiaomi Mi 9T owners will not have to wait very long to receive the Android 10 update. According to a report from Ausdroid, Xiaomi has said that it plans to roll out the Android 10 update for the Mi 9T sometime next month.

The Mi 9T is the global variant of the Redmi K20 that is sold in markets such as China and India. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which was launched in Europe last month, is the global variant of the Redmi K20 Pro.

While the Redmi K20 hasn't received the Android 10 update in China yet, the Redmi K20 Pro received the stable update last week. However, Xiaomi has started closed beta testing of the Android 10-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi K20 in the country.

Even though the Ausdroid report does not mention anything regarding the Android 10 update for the Mi 9T Pro, we expect it to receive the major OS upgrade around the same time as the Mi 9T.