What you need to know
- Xiaomi has promised that it will roll out the Android 10 update for the Mi 9T next month.
- The company had rolled out the Android 10-based MIUI 10 stable update for the K20 Pro last week, which is sold as the Mi 9T Pro in Europe.
- Xiaomi has already started closed beta testing of the Android 10 update for the Redmi K20 in China.
Xiaomi Mi 9T owners will not have to wait very long to receive the Android 10 update. According to a report from Ausdroid, Xiaomi has said that it plans to roll out the Android 10 update for the Mi 9T sometime next month.
The Mi 9T is the global variant of the Redmi K20 that is sold in markets such as China and India. Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which was launched in Europe last month, is the global variant of the Redmi K20 Pro.
While the Redmi K20 hasn't received the Android 10 update in China yet, the Redmi K20 Pro received the stable update last week. However, Xiaomi has started closed beta testing of the Android 10-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi K20 in the country.
Even though the Ausdroid report does not mention anything regarding the Android 10 update for the Mi 9T Pro, we expect it to receive the major OS upgrade around the same time as the Mi 9T.
Xiaomi Mi 9T
The Xiaomi Mi 9T is a fantastic mid-range smartphone that shares quite a lot in common with the more expensive Mi 9T Pro. It comes with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset, and a motorized 20MP selfie camera.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.