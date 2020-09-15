Amnesia: The Dark Descent was a major surprise hit when it released, and immediately accrued an amassing of dedicated fans of the horror genre. While there was an indirect sequel in the past, fans of Amnesia have been patiently waiting for the game's true follow-up to come, and now we finally have a new trailer and, more importantly, a release date. Amnesia: Rebirth is coming on October 20, 2020, coming in right before Halloween, and you'll be able to grab this possible horror gem on multiple PC platforms including Steam, Epic Games, and GOG, as well as Playstation 4.

Amnesia: Rebirth follows Tasi Trianon, who finds herself lost in the Algerian desert with little hope of survival. You have to explore Amnesia's dark world, scavenge for the necessary resources to survive, and get to the truth at the center of everything that's happening. According to Thomas Grip, Creative Director at Frictional Games, "Amnesia is not just another haunted house spook-fest, but an emotionally harrowing journey. We aim to go beyond simple jump-scares and to affect players on a deeper level."

If you're interested in a new horror game to satiate your thrill hunger, Amnesia: Rebirth is up for pre-order now ahead of its public release, and players who purchase early can enjoy 10% off the game's retail price, giving you a reason to buy before October 20.