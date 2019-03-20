E-readers may not be as popular as they used to be in 2019, but they're still great tools for reading e-books without straining your eyes. On March 20, Amazon announced an updated version of its popular Kindle.

This time around, the big upgrade for the 2019 Kindle is the addition of backlighting for the display — allowing you to see what you're reading no matter where you are. Like we've seen with the Kindle Paperwhite and Oasis, the new Kindle is still easy to look at with the light and continues to get weeks of battery life on one charge.

Everything else about the Kindle is pretty much what you've come to expect. It's available in black and white, can store thousands of books, and even supports content like magazines, newspapers, and audiobooks through Audible.

If you're interested in picking up the new Kindle, pre-orders are open now with the proper release coming on April 10. It costs $90 for the version with "special offers" (aka advertisements) on the lock screen, but if you want the model without them, it'll set you back $110.

From $90 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.