While Amazon makes or stocks a lot of what it sells, it also boasts the largest community of third-party sellers on an e-commerce platform in the U.S., thanks to its Fulfilled by Amazon (FBA) program. The venture allows sellers to not only list their items on Amazon's online storefront but also rely on the tech giant for warehousing and shipping their products.

It's these services that Amazon is planning to charge more for. The company is already known for having the fastest delivery times in the business, and now also ships the majority of its packages via its in-house shipping service. However, it's continuing to invest in its shipping business and aims to halve delivery times for Prime users to just one day. The increased fees are aimed at servicing these improvements, as an email from Amazon to sellers explains: