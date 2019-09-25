What you need to know These are part of Amazon's Day 1 Editions program and are invite-only.

Echo Frames glasses will retail for $179.99 and feature Alexa audio assistance.

Echo Loop smart ring will retail for $129.99, with microphones and haptic feedback.

Amazon announced two of its most ambitions Echo products today as part of its Day 1 Edition program, which is a new program for piloting new products and services.

The Echo Frames are a pair of smart augmented reality glasses that unobtrusively bring Alexa along with you. Weighing in at a mere 31 grams, these feature now camera a-la Google Glass, and no display as in the Focals by North, Rather, these have discrete directional microphones and speakers to let you communicate with Alexa and hear responses without letting others listen in. As with other Echo devices, you can disable the microphone at any time, and you can even filter notifications by select VIPs. Touch controls are featured on the right arm of the glasses. These frames are invite-only and will go for $179.99.