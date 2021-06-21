We've been so impressed with the standard Echo (4th Gen) that we called it the best Echo you can buy in 2021 , and it sounds even better when paired with another Echo in stereo mode. The Echo Sub takes the set to the next level, offering down-firing, 100W deep bass via its six-inch woofer. And best of all, it's super-easy to set up. Just open the Alexa app, tap a few buttons, and you're good to go!

If you've been thinking about picking up a new Amazon Echo on sale this week, you might want to consider getting multiple speakers at once, thanks to all the amazing Prime Day Amazon device deals going on right now. With several Echo devices being offered now from $15-$60 off, it's tempting to get a bunch to put around the house. Amazon is making it easier than ever to do that with bundle deals on many of the best Alexa speakers , like this combo of two Echo (4th Gen) speakers and an Echo Sub — the perfect starter kit to set up your own home sound system!

With two of the best Echo devices and the ultimate smart speaker accessory, this really is an amazing home stereo arrangement. Your Amazon Music HD, Apple Music Lossless, or Tidal streaming will sound amazing through these speakers, making you feel like you're listening live and in person.

You already know what an Amazon Echo speaker is. These nearly ubiquitous tubes and spheres control our smart homes, tell us the forecast, and address our nearly every whim. You also probably have heard that the latest generation of Echo speakers sounds better than ever, with Amazon continually updating its audio technology. What's even better than one Echo speaker? Two, or even three! Amazon has some great deals on Echo speaker bundles, but this one with two Echo (4th Gen) speakers and an Echo Sub is probably the best value yet.

Don't be intimidated by putting this smart speaker system together; it couldn't be easier to pair two Echo speakers together, or pair an Echo Sub with other Echo devices. All you have to do is power them up and follow a few quick steps in the Alexa app. Easy peasy! If you want, you can even pair your Echo speakers with your Fire TV to get a surround sound home theater system.

If the price for this package is still a little more than you're willing to spend, or if you just prefer smaller speakers, you can also get a stereo starter kit with two Echo Dots (4th Gen) in lieu of the full-sized Echos. This configuration will still get you awesome stereo sound (I have two Dots stereo paired on either side of my computer monitor), with the added bonus of that booming bass provided by the Echo Sub.

