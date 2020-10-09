While Sony has previously stated that 99% of PS4 games will be backward compatible on PS5, we haven't had an official list of games that wouldn't be supported. That changed today with an update to the official PlayStation support page, confirming that all PS4 games are backward compatible on PS5 except for 10 titles. Here's the 10 games that can only be played on PS4:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

Select PS4 games will also be able to tap into a Game Boost, enabling more stable framerates.

We also know that players can use the DualShock 4 to play PS4 games on the PS5, though the DualSense is required for playing PS5 titles such as the Demon's Souls PS5 remake or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Sony has also confirmed that the DualSense will work with PS4 games.