What you need to know
- Sony has previously stated that 99% of PS4 games will be playable on PS5.
- Today, Sony confirmed that all but 10 titles will be backward compatible on PS5.
- The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in select countries, with a global release on November 19.
While Sony has previously stated that 99% of PS4 games will be backward compatible on PS5, we haven't had an official list of games that wouldn't be supported. That changed today with an update to the official PlayStation support page, confirming that all PS4 games are backward compatible on PS5 except for 10 titles. Here's the 10 games that can only be played on PS4:
- DWVR
- Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2
- Just Deal With It!
- Shadow Complex Remastered
- Robinson: The Journey
- We Sing
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
- Shadwen
- Joe's Diner
Select PS4 games will also be able to tap into a Game Boost, enabling more stable framerates.
We also know that players can use the DualShock 4 to play PS4 games on the PS5, though the DualSense is required for playing PS5 titles such as the Demon's Souls PS5 remake or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Sony has also confirmed that the DualSense will work with PS4 games.
