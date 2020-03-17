Update: Vodafone has issued a statement saying that it was a "short-lived" problem and affected only around 9% of calls on 3G. Here's the full statement:

There was a relatively short lived problem with around 9% of voice calls only on 3G not getting through. All the operators are working together on the matter.

A mass network outage in the UK has made it impossible for people to make phone calls or send text messages. All four major UK phone networks – EE, O2, Vodafone, and Three appear to be down currently.

According to Down Detector, the network issues started at around 10:35 GMT today and is affecting customers across the United Kingdom. While most of the users are reporting problems with making phone calls and sending text messages, some are unable to access mobile data on their phones.

O2 has acknowledged the issue and said that its technical teams are currently investigating. EE, on the other hand, told BBC that the issue is affecting all carriers and it is working closely with other major networks to fix it. If EE is to be believed, the issue is only with O2's network. As of now, however, the exact reason behind the outage remains unclear.

The outage comes as millions of Brits are working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 1,543 people in the UK have tested positive for the coronavirus so far.

