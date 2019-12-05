Adobe Photoshop is a powerful tool used all over the world to allow users to add some creativity to their photos. Now, you can infuse your photos with the magic of Photoshop with your phone. As we previously reported, Adobe is making a camera app that will use Snapchat-like lenses and filters to bring an extra creative flair to your photos. Today, the folks over at XDA have found that a functioning preview build of the app is available for download and use.

There are a few caveats for using the app, however. Firstly, you'll have to sideload the APK as it's not in the Play Store yet. Secondly, your phone will need to be running Android 9 or higher, and even then, it may not run properly — again, it's a sideloaded preview. However, I was able to download and get it working on my Pixel 4 XL. All in all, it runs well.