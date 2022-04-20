Best VPN routers 2022

The best VPN router for your home should support client VPN connections with easy configuration and straightforward options. VPNs can be great for keeping your data private online but adding a VPN profile can be a hassle — covering all of your devices at once can be a lot more convenient. Many routers let you add a VPN and a handful even let you choose which devices connect through that VPN. ASUS calls this feature VPN Fusion and has included it with most of its ROG routers including the speedy STRIX GS-AX5400.

Encrypt your connection with a VPN router

ASUS ROG STRIX GS-AX5400 Staff Favorite Reasons to buy + Fast AX5400 WI-Fi 6 connection + AiMesh expansion supported + AiProtection security and parental controls are free + VPN Fusion lets you pick your VPN devices Reasons to avoid - Expensive for most people

The ROG STRIX GS-AX5400 from ASUS is marketed as a gaming router with fast hardware and robust software to keep gaming pings low and speeds consistent. But in our review of this router, we found that these strengths transfer over well to general usage however and the dual-band AX5400 connection is a great fit for many homes with plenty of capacity for dozens of connections and enough speed to work well with a gigabit connection.

In software, you get ASUS' software package with AiProtection for internet security as well as good parental controls with profiles, schedules, and content filters. If you want to expand your coverage, AiMesh allows you to use other ASUS routers or nodes to create a custom mesh network in your home.

As far as VPN features, this router supports standard VPN configurations with L2PT, OVPN, and PPTP for both client and server. This means that you can get a configuration from a VPN provider to work on this router as well as create a connection to the router from an outside connection. You can download a configuration file from one of the best VPN providers and upload it to your router.

This router also supports VPN Fusion. VPN Fusion allows you to use your VPN on your router while also excluding some devices. This can be helpful for services that block VPN users or for something like a gaming PC that needs to have the best latency possible.

ASUS RT-AX1800S Wi-Fi 6 VPN router for less Reasons to buy + Low price for Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 + VPN Client connections + Compact design + AiProtection and parental controls included Reasons to avoid - No AiMesh support - Can't choose VPN devices

The ASUS RT-AX1800S is a cheap Wi-Fi 6 router that cuts back on some of ASUS' more impressive features to reach its low price. Even so, it still supports VPN client configurations so all devices connected to this router will use the VPN connection. With a low price and decent Wi-Fi 6 speeds, this is a good pick if you're looking to operate a second router with the VPN connected all the time. For people that want to be able to switch between a VPN connection and a standard connection quickly, this setup can make sense.

The dual-band Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 connection is enough for most standard usage with a top speed of 1201Mbps with 5GHz devices. Around the back, you get four Ethernet ports for wired devices. It also manages to keep AiProtection with parental controls if you're looking for a little extra peace of mind.

It's worth noting that this router does not support AiMesh so if you think you'll create a mesh at some point, you'll want to start with a more capable ASUS router.

Synology has created a strong name for itself in networking with fast and reliable NAS enclosures. It has continued to build on its reputation with routers featuring decent speeds, excellent software, and great mesh expansion options. In our review of the Synology RT2600ac, we noted that this is a dual-band Wi-Fi 5 router with plenty of speed for most people.

While the company hasn't released a Wi-Fi 6 model just yet, this AC2600 router still packs a punch with a 4x4 connection allowing for up to 1733Mbps total throughput at 5GHz. It also supports modern features like Smart Connect so your devices connect to the best possible wireless band. You can also add mesh nodes like the MR2200ac for better coverage.

VPN client configurations are supported so you can add your preferred VPN connection. This router can also act as a VPN server so you can connect to it while you're away with either your device or another Synology router. This is a great choice for a business looking to keep its networking secure while accommodating multiple offices or those working from home.

ASUS RT-AX58U Best for custom firmware Reasons to buy + Solid AX3000 dual-band connection + Supported by custom firmware + AiProtection Pro and parental controls included + AiMesh compatibility for coverage expansion Reasons to avoid - Expensive for AX3000

The ASUS RT-AX58U is a solid mid-range Wi-Fi 6 router with an AX3000 dual-band connection. This gives the router enough speed for most homes and can even support 160MHz connections. AiProtection Pro and parental controls are included like most ASUS routers as well as AiMesh expansion.

This model is one of the most affordable Wi-Fi 6 options that work with ASUSWRT-MERLIN. When it comes to installing any firmware other than official on your router, you need to be careful, so if you're not familiar with this type of thing, it may be best for you to stick with official tools. As such, we can't recommend custom firmware for most people. If you are comfortable taking things into your own hands and understand the risks, this software can give you some handy extra VPN features like policy-based routing.

There are a handful of other supported ASUS routers but the RT-AX58U provides a good balance of speed and capacity for a modern home with Wi-Fi 6 devices. Again, proceed with caution if you intend to use custom firmware. If you were looking for even more control of your router, however, this may be exactly what you're looking for.

AmpliFi Alien Work like you're home Reasons to buy + Fast tri-band Wi-FI 6 connection + Mesh support with Alien node + AmpliFI Teleport works with other AmpliFi routers + Attractive router design Reasons to avoid - Expensive - No VPN client configuration

While most people immediately think of something like ExpressVPN when they see VPN listed on the spec sheet, VPNs can be used for so much more. In the case of the AmpliFi Alien, which we loved when we reviewed it, a VPN connection is used to let you browse as if you were on your home network while you're away. This feature is called Teleport and it's available as an app or can be used with another AmpliFi router. If you're working away from home, for example, you can use your second AmpliFi router to connect to the primary router and work as if you were at home.

This can be very helpful for those that need access to local networking for their work or just want to be sure their connection is secure when they aren't in control of the internet connection.

While at home, the Alien has a ton of speed for your devices and will be a perfect fit for a fast gigabit internet connection. It's designed as a mesh system so only one of the 5GHz bands and the 2.4GHz band are available to devices with speeds of 4804Mbps and 1148Mbps respectively. A third 1733Mbps connection is used to link the nodes together.

Netgear Orbi Pro SXK30 For small businesses working from home Reasons to buy + Solid AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 connection + Supports VLAN for home and work + Four Ethernet ports + Nice compact design Reasons to avoid - Expensive for an AX1800 mesh

Businesses have had to adjust to people working from home and as they continue to want to work from home, more permanent internet solutions are needed. Netgear has created a solution to this problem with the Orbi Pro SXK30. This AX1800 mesh Wi-Fi system is designed for those that need extra security and options to help keep home and work separate, even while sharing a router.

The Orbi Pro allows users to create multiple VLANs and SSIDs so one connection can be dedicated to work and work devices, while the other can be for home use. This also allows for an Orbi Pro at the office to be used as a VPN server so you can work securely from home as if you were in the office.

This can be great for companies that need to stay in control of their incoming and outgoing connection without needing to give away access to their home network. It also means that you don't need to go through the trouble of installing multiple routers or configuring unnecessary VPNs on any of your machines.

Feel secure with these VPN routers

A VPN router can be different depending on who you ask and what their needs are. If you're looking to secure all of the connections in your home behind a VPN without needing to configure each one individually, just about any router with VPN Client capabilities should work. That also includes many of the best Wi-Fi routers and the more modern best Wi-Fi 6 routers.

If you're working for a business that needs to get those working from home connected without needing to pay for pricey mobile hotspot data, the Orbi Pro SXK30 is a great choice with robust management software and the ability to create multiple VLANs for home and work alike. It also allows users to know in an instant whether they're on the right connection as they only need to connect to the proper SSID.

For most people looking to add their VPN service to their router, the ASUS ROG STRIX GS-AX5400 is one of the best options with VPN client support and VPN Fusion making it easy to bypass the VPN for certain devices. The powerful hardware tailored for gaming can also benefit people that don't play games with fast connections, good QoS support, and plenty of power under the hood. ASUS leads the way in VPN support on consumer routers and even supports the feature on its fastest WI-Fi 6E routers.