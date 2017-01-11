Nokia will announce new products at Mobile World Congress.

HMD Global launched the first Nokia-branded Android smartphone over the weekend in China, called the Nokia 6. The phone is exclusive to the Chinese market, with Nokia stating that the decision to launch its first Android phone in the country was an "obvious choice" considering China is the largest smartphone market in the world.

In a video highlighting the Nokia 6, the company has mentioned that "more announcements" will follow on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress officially kicks off in Barcelona.

It is likely we'll hear more about the company's plans for global markets at the event. The Nokia 6 is a mid-range phone that retails for the equivalent of $245, but Nokia is also expected to unveil a high-end phone that's rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. We'll be bringing you all the details from MWC in six weeks' time, but until then, what would you guys like to see from Nokia?