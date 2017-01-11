Nokia will announce new products at Mobile World Congress.
HMD Global launched the first Nokia-branded Android smartphone over the weekend in China, called the Nokia 6. The phone is exclusive to the Chinese market, with Nokia stating that the decision to launch its first Android phone in the country was an "obvious choice" considering China is the largest smartphone market in the world.
In a video highlighting the Nokia 6, the company has mentioned that "more announcements" will follow on February 26, a day before Mobile World Congress officially kicks off in Barcelona.
It is likely we'll hear more about the company's plans for global markets at the event. The Nokia 6 is a mid-range phone that retails for the equivalent of $245, but Nokia is also expected to unveil a high-end phone that's rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 835. We'll be bringing you all the details from MWC in six weeks' time, but until then, what would you guys like to see from Nokia?
Reader comments
Bring them on!
I really hope the new Nokia phones have a close to stock Android experience. Not a bloated up skin. Really need Nokia to fill the void left by Motorola.
Nice...
Things are moving along.
I'm real curious to see how this goes.
I really hate Elop sent Nokia in the direction of MS. I'm not saying they would have dominated the Android market, but I think they could have gotten an early foothold on it. With Xiaomi and Huawei showing there's always room for competition I feel that Nokia worldwide branding would have made a great statement. And I loved my 920 and 1520. They were incredible phones, just not the right OS. Here's to a hopeful comeback.
Well, considering when Eflop took over Android was barely 1 year old and Nokia was still the number one phone maker in the World, I'm pretty sure had they not got that mole as CEO and went with Android, Samsung wouldn't be the de facto ruler on Android. Nokia would.
But now it's time to start over. And while it will take a while to manage to beat Samsung, it won't be that difficult to beat everyone else.
I guess I can hold off getting a new mobile phone until that date. So long as they have them available here in the UK and I don't have to wait 6 months to get my hands on one i'm happy to consider buying one at the right price.
I'll wait for the reviews as well.
I do hope they have the camera tech on board and better audio quality than what they had with Windows Phone.