Brace yourselves: Spring TV is coming.

Tons of exciting new shows are hitting the airwaves this season, as are new seasons of shows we already know and love! Whether you want to catch up on The Flash before Tuesday's Music Meister episode, cook up some nostalgia on Good Eats or you just want to grab the complete Batman The Animated Series, Google Play has you covered with a wonderful little offer on TV right now. We can also get half-off a movie while we're in a shopping mood.

Where was this during Stella last week?!

Google Play is currently offering half-off on any single season of any TV show, HD or SD. It's a one-time discount, so choose carefully. If you want to increase your bang for your buck, it's worth mentioning that this promo works on multi-season packs, like the complete Batman TAS we mentioned above, or on Seasons 1-5 of Game of Thrones, if you needed more than that free SD copy of Season 5.

We can also get a movie half-off as well, if you need to stock up on Oscar-winners or maybe Beauty and the Beast before you go watch the new one.

This offer is good from now until April 15th, so if your show hasn't started yet, you can just hang on to this code for the next month.