U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing YouTube suspension is set to be extended following the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The company said on Tuesday that it planned to keep the restriction active for the next week, telling CNBC that it was doing so out of potential political violence.

The president had been banned from the platform last week due to ongoing potential for violence, the same reason for his extended suspension.

The YouTube team said:

After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a minimum of 7 days. Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump's channel, as we've done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.

The outgoing president has seen his social media accounts restricted on platforms as varied as Twitter, Snapchat, and even Spotify due to terms of service violations. Unlike with those other platforms, Trump will still remain able to post videos once he returns from his suspension — barring any future incidents. His previous library will also remain accessible. YouTube does have a three-strike rule however, so it may simply be a matter of time.