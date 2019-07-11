What you need to know
- Effective immediately, rides recorded in Strava will not report data to Relive.
- Strava says this decision was made because Relive was abusing its API.
- Relive says it followed Strava's takedown request and got blacklisted anyway.
There are a ton of third-party apps out there that can take your ride of run in Strava and visualize it in a cool new way, but one of the best out there is an app called Relive. This service takes your GPS data, photos taken during the trip, and intensity information from Strava to form a unique video showcasing your efforts. It's a great way to show off a long ride, to better visualize a new goal you've reached, or just to show off a fun workout with friends.
Unfortunately, there's been some kind of falling out between the two companies, and now your Strava events will not automatically make their way to Relive.
It's not super clear where the problem is on this particular issue. Strava sent a brief email out to its users with the following explanation:
The current version of Relive violates several of the terms that we ask of API partners. These terms are in place to safeguard your personal information, to ensure a level playing field for all our partners, and to protect what makes Strava unique. We've worked hard with Relive to try to fix this, but they have ultimately chosen not to make the changes needed to honor their agreement.
But the folks at Relive have a very different story to tell, as outlined in their considerably more detailed blog post on the subject:
After launching our first social features, we received a very unexpected message threatening to pull the plug. Given our long-term partnership, we immediately rolled back the changes like they requested.
We then tried to call, email, and talk this out with Strava. No response, except for new ultimatums and threats about our existing features they've applauded for years.
Hopefully this dispute can be resolved soon, but in the mean time you have a few other options. Relive includes its own workout tracker you can use right from the app, and there are auto-export systems already baked in to Polar, Garmin, and Suunto gadgets. You can also manually import from Strava if you really want to, but it's kind of tedious. The best possible solution here would be for Strava to work with Relive to make users of both happy, but it's unclear how long it would take for that resolution to take place.
