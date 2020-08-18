Google has been posting new videos daily featuring actor and comedian Fred Armisen as part of the "Daily Special" campaign that it kicked off last month. As spotted by Android Police, yesterday's video revealed a new functionality that could soon be available on Google's Home app.

As can be seen in the promo video below, Fred is able to unlock his Nest x Yale smart lock simply by tapping and holding on the lock icon in the Google Home app. Similar to the Nest app, the lock icon in the middle will also show users the current status of their smart lock.